It’s hot and steamy outside.



While hordes of urbanites are getting out to beach houses and campsites, others chose to (or have to) stay behind in the big city.

Here’s how much fun a city can be in hot, sweltering summer:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.