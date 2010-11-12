HOT STOVE rumour: Angels To Offer Carl Crawford $100 Million

The L.A. Times reports that’s the two main suitors for free agent Carl Crawford will be the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.



But unlike in past years, the Angels don’t plan to lose a bidding war to one of baseball’s big-spending bullies. They’re prepared to offer Crawford the first $100-million contract in team history.

Angel outfielder Torii Hunter, who is friends with Crawford, believes the Yankees are too committed to Cliff Lee to make a serious run at the Tampa superstar.

