Gawker Media: 394 Million Pageviews, 1 Steampunk Office

We stopped by Gawker Media’s New York headquarters earlier this week and asked owner Nick Denton how’s business. He told us:



Gawker reached 394 million pageviews in October.

Revenues were growing at a 40% y/y pace earlier this year, but Nick Denton says, “I don’t think we’ll sustain quite the same rate of growth that we had in first half.”

We also brought our camera along for the visit.

