Meet The Google-Backed Foursquare-Clone: SCVNGR

Photo: Axel.Foley via Flickr

Boston-based SCVNGR, founded by 21-year-old Seth Priebatsch, is a Foursquare replica with a twist.Users complete guided challenges prepared by the gaming app and its 600+ partners. Partners include museums, colleges, local restaurants, and even The Boston Globe. Scavenger hunts combine check-ins, photos, riddles, scanning QR codes, and suggested activities.



The incentive for completing SCVNGR’s hunts is nothing new. Users are awarded points that unlock badges and features. In some cases, they’ll win tangible prizes.

The team, whose members titles like “Czar,” “Chief Ninja” and “Rockstar,” have closed multiple rounds of funding including investments from Google Ventures. The company first appeared in 2008 when it won Princeton University’s business plan competition.

