Here Are The Silicon Valley Restaurants Where Techies Will Splurge On Valentine's Day

Though Silicon Valley would usually remind you of bytes, not bites, the tech hub is arguably going through a bit of a dining renaissance.

And when it comes to Valentine’s Day dinner, some restaurants around the valley are likely to be packed with techies looking for a romantic and tasty meal.

We asked veteran Silicon Valley matchmaker Amy Andersen which restaurants were getting a lot of buzz from her clients. These restaurants are bound to be a hot ticket this Valentine’s Day.

Manresa, Los Gatos

Manresa is one of only two restaurants in the Silicon Valley to earn two Michelin stars, which it’s now earned for five years in a row. Chef David Kinch uses unique ingredients like pine needles and flowering cactus he forages from the California coastline, and the lighting is low and romantic.

Tamarine, Palo Alto

This Vietnamese fusion place tends to be packed with venture capitalists and techie types (Robert Scoble posted a picture of himself here, and he’s obviously wearing Google Glass), so reservations should be made far ahead of time. According to Forbes, shaking beef is a top dish here, and they sell 1,800 orders a month.

Sundance, Palo Alto

This is one of the most popular steakhouses in town, and the low lighting and booth seating are conducive for a romantic dinner. Among the restaurant’s highlights are a cozy fireplace lounge and a wine list with 450 selections from around the world.

Flea Street, Menlo Park

According to Oprah, this is Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s favourite restaurant and thus was a natural choice for when they met face-to-face in 2011. This intimate restaurant is known for its innovative farm-to-table menu in addition to being popular among the tech sector — Sandberg also dined here with Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 before she left Google for Facebook.

La Fondue, Saratoga

Techies will enjoy the laid-back but romantic atmosphere at La Fondue, where they can choose from more than 50 different types of cheese and chocolate to dip bread, meat, and fruit into.

The Village Pub, Woodside

This Michelin-starred restaurant is cozy and romantic, perfect for a special occasion. Silicon Valley elite have been known to make deals over steaks and fish here (SpaceX investor Steve Jurvetson has been spotted), but it’s sure to be busy on Valentine’s Day.

Evvia, Palo Alto

Getting a reservation at this 18-year-old Greek eatery is practically impossible, but the top-notch cuisine and rustic setting are well worth planning ahead.

Quattro, Palo Alto

The Four Seasons Silicon Valley’s formal dining room is known for its outstanding tasting menus. A special four-course Valentine’s dinner will go for a steep $US150 per couple.

Fuki Sushi, Palo Alto

Sushi is huge with the Silicon Valley crowd, and Fuki’s decor and cuisine delivers. Many tech figureheads are regulars here, including Cypress Semiconductor Corp. CEO T.J. Rogers, who says Fuki “has been my Saturday night spot for almost 20 years,” according to the restaurant’s web site. Facebook even opened a branch of the restaurant on their campus.

