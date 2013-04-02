The 14 Hottest Restaurants In New York State

New York is known for having top notch restaurants that are impossible to get into.



OpenTable.com recently released its list of the top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America.

The list is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in the U.S.

Of the 100 restaurants that made the list, 14 restaurants were in New York State — and of that group, 10 were in New York City. The rest are in Long Island, a nearby suburb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.