The 14 Hottest Restaurants In New York State

New York is known for having top notch restaurants that are impossible to get into.
OpenTable.com recently released its list of the top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America.
The list is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in the U.S.
Of the 100 restaurants that made the list, 14 restaurants were in New York State — and of that group, 10 were in New York City. The rest are in Long Island, a nearby suburb.
Location: 146 Essex Street, New York City
Cuisine: Tapas / Small Plates
Price: $31 to $50
Hipsters, scenesters, and models come to this Lower East Side spot to party and see and be seen. The cuisine is pretty international, with small plates featuring items like lobster tacos and New York pretzels.
Location: 75 9th Ave., New York City
Cuisine: Chinese
Price: $50 and over
This Meatpacking district hotspot offers inventive Chinese dishes in a sleek and modern setting. The restaurant gets packed with stylish New Yorkers who come for the scene.
Location: 21 9th Ave., New York City
Cuisine: Seafood
Price: $31 to $50
As the name suggests, Catch serves fresh high-quality fish and seafood dishes. Located in the trendy Meatpacking district, the restaurant attracts fashionistas, model-types, and other trendsetters who come here for a meal before hitting the nearby clubs.
Location: 42-18 31st Ave., Astoria
Cuisine: Greek
Price: $31 to $50
This upscale Astoria Greek restaurant serves fresh seafood and classic Greek dishes like moussaka and pastitsio. Later at night, the restaurant transforms into a cool lounge space, with music, cocktails and a vibrant crowd.
Location: 1305 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, Long Island
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
Hendrick's Tavern is a comfortable and intimate restaurant that's located in a restored Long Island estate home that dates back to 1740. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged prime steaks and hearty seafood dishes.
Location: 363 New York, Huntington, Long Island
Cuisine: American
Price: $31 to $50
Honu Kitchen and Cocktails serves seasonal American cuisine in an elegant setting. Home to Long Island's longest bar, there's also a buzzing bar scene at night.
Location: 360 Park Avenue South, New York City
Cuisine: Pan-Asian
Price: $31 to $50
With its tropical decor, fruity drinks, pupu platters and Polynesian cuisine, the Hurricane Club transports diners to the South Pacific. It has a fun vibe.
Location: 130-132 W. Houston St., New York City
Cuisine: Caribbean
Price: $30 and under
Miss Lily's is a Caribbean restaurant that serves Jamaican specialties like jerk chicken, escovitch fish, oxtail and curry goat. Located in SoHo, it's also one of New York's hottest brunch spots. Don't miss the attached juice shop next door.
Location: 48 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, Long Island
Cuisine: Asian
Price: $31 to $50
Monsoon is an Asian restaurant that serves flavorful Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai dishes in a very hip and modern setting on Long Island.
Location: 509 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn
Cuisine: Southern
Price: $30 and under
This Clinton Hill gem serves Southern-Cajun food, like jambalaya and lobster, shrimp and grits, in a warm and welcoming setting. There's usually a young and hip crowd here.
Location: 99 Stanton St., New York City
Cuisine: Tapas / Small Plates
Price: $31 to $50
Located in the hip Lower East Side, Stanton Social is a happening hotspot, where large groups tend to gather over fancy cocktails and small plates.
Location: 26 Little West 12th St., New York City
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Price: $31 to $50
STK, in the trendy Meatpacking District, is a sleek space that's filled with a fashionable and sexy crowd who come just as much for the scene as for the steak.
Location: 42 East 58th St., New York City
Cuisine: Asian
Price: $31 to $50
Tao is a massive nightclub-restaurant in midtown Manhattan that serves pricey Asian fusion cuisine. In the centre of the restaurant is a giant 16-foot Buddha statue.
Location: 2014c Northern Blvd., Manhasset, Long Island
Cuisine: Japanese
Price: $31 to $50
This swanky Asian restaurant serves everything from sushi and skewers of kobe beef to kung pao chicken and crispy hoisin duck breast. It's located inside an upscale shopping centre in Long Island.
