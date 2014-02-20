Nestlé Recalls Hot Pockets For Possibly Containing 'Diseased And Unsound' Meat

Nestlé’s Hot Pockets are one of the latest casualties in a recall of nearly nine million pounds of meat from a Northern California slaughterhouse.

Specifically, the Philly Steak & Cheese varieties have been pulled from shelves for a possible connection to the Rancho Feeding Corporation recall, which was announced by the USDA on Friday.

The Hot Pockets in question were apparently made at a facility that uses Rancho meat, according to KTLA via Gawker. The full list of affected Hot Pockets can be found here.

The food distributors involved in the recall grew from fewer than 100 establishments on Friday to more than 1,000 on Tuesday. (The full list can be found here).

“Rancho Feeding Corporation, a Petaluma, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,742,700 pounds [of meat] because it processed diseased and unsound animals,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release. “The products are adulterated, because they are unsound, unwholesome or otherwise are unfit for human food and must be removed from commerce.”

And here’s the full press release from Nestlé, which makes Hot Pockets:

Nestlé USA’s Prepared Foods Division today announced the voluntary recall of HOT POCKETS® brand Philly Steak and Cheese in three different pack sizes and HOT POCKETS® brand Croissant Crust Philly Steak and Cheese, in the two pack box. The voluntary recall is limited to these two products, which were distributed nationwide. No other batches, sizes, including multi-packs, or varieties of HOT POCKETS® brand products are affected by this recall. The reason is due to the recall announced last week by Rancho Feeding Corporation which affects many companies. Our teams at Nestlé have reviewed our vendor records and have determined that one Nestlé brand has been impacted by the Rancho meat recall. While Nestlé did not purchase meat directly from Rancho, our procurement teams worked with our supply chain to understand whether any company in this chain may have purchased meat from Rancho Feeding at any time during 2013, the period of time covered by the Rancho Feeding recall. From this review, we have confirmed that a small quantity of meat from Rancho was used at Nestlé’s Chatsworth, California production operation, a facility devoted entirely to HOT POCKETS® brand sandwiches. The affected batches of the two varieties in our range of HOT POCKETS® brand sandwiches are being removed from the marketplace. Consumers who may have purchased the affected batches of HOT POCKETS® brand Philly Steak and Cheese should not consume the product, but instead should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Nestlé Consumer Services at (800) 392-4057. USDA notes that no illnesses have been reported in relation to the Rancho Feeding Recall.

