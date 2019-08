Wayne Algenio, 31, of Queens, New York, ate 119 grams of Carolina Reaper Peppers to claim a world record. The evil little peppers are hotter than pepper spray, according to their creator, Smokin’ Ed Currie.

The contest was part of the NYC Hot Sauce Expo.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller.

