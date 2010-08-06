Parlor Chatter Of The Day: Why Didn't Larry Summers Quit Instead?

Officially, Obama economic advisor Christina Romer is leaving The White House on very good terms, as she desires to return to Berkeley.



And we don’t blame her — we wouldn’t want to have the job of spinning lousy jobs reports each month.

But the scuttlebutt, apparently, is that she had run-ins with Larry Summers, who had a lot more access to The President.

There’s also gossip — completely unsubstantiated, we just know that people are chattering about this — that Summers wanted Romer out.

So we imagine that for a day or two, in between talk about the jobs number, and whatever else people talk about on a lazy Friday in August, there will be a fair amount of Larry Summers, chatter, and questions about why he’s still there, especially since rumours of his departure have been flying around for several months.

