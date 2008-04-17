Hot On YouTube: Video Clips China Doesn't Want You To See

The most popular videos on the Web are usually music videos, low-brow jokes and faux porn. But occasionally something more weighty bubbles up: Last month it was Barack Obama’s speech on race. An early candidate for popular spring and summer videos: Clips embarassing China in the runup to the summer Olympics.



Last week, five clips, including ones below from the BBC and Al Jazeera, made it into the low-600s in TubeMogul‘s list of the Web’s most popular videos. That’s nothing compared to a clip featuring, say, Jordin Sparks (No. 7 with 1.38m views last week), but TubeMogul says they’re seeing more and more turn up each week.

Unfortunately for China’s state-run image aparatus, it’s the first summer games of the YouTube (GOOG) era, and Tibet’s international cadre of enthusiasts are net-savvy and active.



