The 12 hottest Nordic fintech startups

Klarna Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

Financial technology, better known as fintech, is absolutely exploding around the world right now, with new businesses springing up doing everything from online lending to handling cryptocurrencies.

London has emerged as a capital of fintech in Europe, with the UK attracting $US5.4 billion (£3.5 billion) of investment in the sector over the last five years compared to $US4.4 billion across the rest of Europe.

But Europe’s Nordic countries — Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, and Finland — also have a flourishing scene. The region is already home to a so-called fintech “unicorns” — startups worth over $US1 billion.

We’ve rounded up the 12 most exciting fintech businesses from the region below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.