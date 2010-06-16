Hot New York City Startup Extension.fm Is Built On Chrome

New York startup Extension.fm provides a great way to gather and organise music available on the web — but only if you use Google‘s Chrome browser.



Extension.fm is a Chrome extension that automatically keeps track of all of the music available for stream or download on websites you visit, and organizes them into a music library. Once you’ve visited a site, it automatically checks to see if new song have been added.

For anyone who spends a lot of time online discovering new music, it’s a terrific tool. And because browser extensions are so quick and easy to install, and can run unobtrusively in the background, it makes sense for people who wouldn’t be as heavy users, too.

Given all of that, it’s striking that this product was built for Chrome, rather than Firefox, which has almost four times the market share. Of course, Extension.fm — backed by an elite group of investors and run by industry veterans — has ambitions beyond some fraction of the 6.7% of the market that uses Chrome. Extensions for other browsers, a destination site that anyone can use, and mobile applications are all on the way.

But the choice of starting points is telling; until recently, the technically-inclined early adopters were all using Firefox. Many of them still are. But Chrome is simply a better product for developers at this point, and Extension.fm offers a better user experience than it could have on Firefox. So much so that it made sense for the company to debut in a much smaller market.

That’s a very bad sign for Mozilla’s browser. Daniel Kantor, Extenion.fm’s CEO and cofounder, says he expects Firefox 4 to close the gap. But for now, Google has stolen its thunder in very short order.

Meanwhile, Internet Explorer, despite its dominant market share, isn’t even in the conversation.

Here’s a quick intro to Extension.fm:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.