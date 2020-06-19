7 streaming TV shows that are trending this week, from Netflix's 'Dating Around' to Hulu's 'Love, Victor'

Hulu ‘Love, Victor’

Netflix’s reality TV series “Dating Around” and Hulu’s “Love, Simon” spinoff, “Love, Victor,” are some of the top rising shows this week.

Every week, data company Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the top streaming originals with the biggest week-over-week increase in demand in the US.

These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles, but the ones that are gaining the most momentum.

Netflix dropped the second season of its reality dating series, “Dating Around,” this month, as it continues to cement itself as a major player in reality TV.

Every week, data company Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the top streaming originals that have seen the biggest week-over-week increase in audience demand in the US. Parrot Analytics measures demand expressions, its global TV measurement standard that reflects the desires, engagement, and viewership of a series, weighted by importance.

This week measured the increase in demand from the week of June 3 to June 9, to the week of June 10 to June 16. These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles in the US, but they are the ones gaining the most momentum among audiences.

Hulu’s “Love, Victor,” which was originally set to debut on Disney Plus, is also gaining attention.

Below are the top 7 streaming original TV shows on the rise this week:

7. “Special” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 116.8%

Description: “A young gay man with cerebral palsy branches out from his insular existence in hopes of finally going after the life he wants.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (season 1)

What critics said: “Feels like a finely-tuned, precision-crafted Web series, with potent little zingers stitched into every exchange – along with the occasional sledgehammer.” –Boston Globe (season 1)

Season 1 debuted April 12, 2019. It has been renewed for season 2. See more insights for “Special.”

6. “Marcella” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 162.9%

Description: “Despite marriage woes, a tragic loss, memory blackouts and her struggles as a mum, a London detective excels at what she does best: catching killers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57% (season 2)

What critics said: “Marcella went from harmless shoe truther to ring-a-ding berserker relieving itself into the village’s centennial water trough and honking at traffic like an excited goose.” – Den of Geek (season 2)

Season 3 debuted June 14. See more insights for “Marcella.”

5. “Love, Victor” (Hulu)

Hulu

Demand increase: 204.1%

Description: “Set in the world of the original 2018 film ‘Love, Simon,’ the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93% (season 1)

What critics said: “Despite the differences between their leads, Love, Victor conforms exactly to the narrative shape and modest, crowd-pleasing ambitions of the film that preceded it.” – NPR (season 1)

Season 1 debuted June 17.

4. “F is for Family” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 231.1%

Description: “Follow the Murphy family back to the 1970s, when kids roamed wild, beer flowed freely and nothing came between a man and his TV.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% (season 2)

What critics said: “F is for Family illustrates why it’s important to see series for what they are, rather than through the genre lens thrust upon them.” – Indiewire (season 2)

Season 4 debuted June 12. See more insights for “F is for Family.”

3. “Alexa and Katie” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 383.1%

Description: “Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she’s also starting high school – and ready for whatever comes next.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

Season 4 debuted June 13. See more insights for “Alexa and Katie.”

2. “Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 670.7%

Description: “Hilarious high school teacher Gabriel Iglesias tries to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students at his alma mater.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88% (season 1)

What critics said: “Would I like for Mr. Iglesias to be funnier? Or, at times, especially funny at all? Yes. But I’m a sucker for ‘well-meaning,’ especially when it’s warm and inclusive.” – Hollywood Reporter (season 1)

Season 2 debuted June 17. See more insights for “Mr. Iglesias.”

1. “Dating Around” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 1,126.0%

Description: “In each episode of flirtations and fails, one real-life single navigates five blind dates. The mission: Find one match worthy of a second date.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% (season 2)

What critics said: “Dating Around piles on excruciating, relatable awkwardness … Though cringey, the gaffes bolster the sense that genuine interaction is being portrayed.” – The Atlantic (season 1)

Season 2 debuted June 12. See more insights for “Dating Around.”

