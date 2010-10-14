Hot Money Just Made The Indian Sensex Surge 2.4%

If you were wondering where all that easy money from the U.S. and Europe is going, look no further than India.



India’s Sensex surged overnight 2.4%, to close at 20,687.88. That’s its highest close since January 2008.

Western investors are chasing yields in the country’s debt and equity markets. That pursuit has led Brazil and Thailand to put capital controls in place to prevent too much money from flowing into their economies.

How long is it until India does the same thing?

Check out the rally in the Sensex since May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.