Listen To These Hot Models Try To Make Child Poverty Sound Sexy

A group of attractive models was brought in to an advertising shoot for what they were told was a very sexy brand.

They were asked to use their most seductive voices to read from cue cards with typical beauty product drivel like “lust is my mistress” and “what are your deepest desires?”

That’s when this cue card stopped the models dead in their tracks:

The models tried gamely to make the bad news sound enticing, but their efforts were met with still more placards about child poverty with messages like “in 2012, 6.6 million people under age 5 died.”

After several valiant (and sometimes funny) attempts, the models gave in and admitted that there was nothing they could do to make child poverty sound sexy. Here’s what they looked like trying:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

As it turns out, the “sexy brand” was actually Save the Children USA, and the director of the shoot ultimately admits that child poverty isn’t sexy, but it’s an extremely important issue that deserves people’s attention.

The video, made by the creative studio Big Block Live, closes with the message that 60 million women and children are living in areas affected by armed conflict and natural disaster, and encourages people to visit Save the Children’s website to learn more.

(Via Adweek)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.