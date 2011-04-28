Meet The Models And Pro Athletes Who Turned Trader For Charity Today

Thornton McEnery
Brooklyn Decker all sandy and such

Photo: clothomachi via flickr commons

For an hour and a half tomorrow afternoon, the institutional investment firm BTIG will turn some if its trading operations over to a few special guest traders; Celebrities!BTIG’s “Annual Commissions for Charity Day,” will benefit many causes related to the health and well-being of children. organisations that aid in the lives of children suffering from autism, cancer and deafness will benefit from what the company estimates will be in the neighbourhood of $20 million.

Among the guests will be a mix of stunning models and famous athletes, see who we’re most looking to forward to checking out… but only their trading margins, of course.

Tori Praver, former Guess girl and swimsuit model

Darryl Strawberry, Mets legend and former Yankee

Justin Tuck, New York Giants All-Pro Defensive End

Petra Nemcova, supermodel

Sean Avery, Hockey wild man and fashion plate

Eli Manning, New York Giants Quarterback

Brooklyn Decker, Supermodel and former SI CoverGirl

Nick Swisher, Yankess outfielder and cut-up

Tony Gonzalez, Future Hall-of-Fame Tight End for the Atlanta Falcons

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Actress

Who else likes kids?

See What The Richest People On Wall Street's Charity Donations Say About Them >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.