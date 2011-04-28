Meet The Models And Pro Athletes Who Turned Trader For Charity Today

Photo: clothomachi via flickr commons

For an hour and a half tomorrow afternoon, the institutional investment firm BTIG will turn some if its trading operations over to a few special guest traders; Celebrities!BTIG’s “Annual Commissions for Charity Day,” will benefit many causes related to the health and well-being of children. organisations that aid in the lives of children suffering from autism, cancer and deafness will benefit from what the company estimates will be in the neighbourhood of $20 million.



Among the guests will be a mix of stunning models and famous athletes, see who we’re most looking to forward to checking out… but only their trading margins, of course.

