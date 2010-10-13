Sexy Lady To Remind Dudes About Football

Photo: AP

The NFL has hired Sports Illustrated swimsuit covergirl Marisa Miller to be their new “spokesperson.” Her first job will be to promote the upcoming international game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos that will take place in London later this month.We’re not sure why the NFL needs a new spokesperson, exactly. We think PR maven Greg Aiello is doing a fine job all by himself and doesn’t really need an assistant. And since Miller’s main job will be to deliver smouldering, scantily-clad stares in NFL print ad, we’re not sure how much speaking she’ll actually be doing. Seems like an inefficient use of resources.



After all, the last thing guys need when they’re trying to think about football is a hot, blonde supermodel distracting them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.