INFOGRAPHIC: These Hot Jobs Don’t Require Graduate Degrees

Finding a new job can be a challenge, especially in this weak economy.

So what should you do? Wait it out by enrolling in a grad program?

No. You’re not convinced that more school is a good deal or that it will get you any closer to your goals. So why not look for a job in one of these areas? The hiring outlook for these industries has been strong this year and you don’t need an advanced degree to get any of these jobs.

Take a look:



Image prepared by Dona Collins, an infographic artist, blogger, teacher and when she is free you can find her writing researched financial papers for her website CreditLoan.Com.

