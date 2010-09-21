Hot iPhone Gaming Startup Ngmoco Will Start Making Games For Android

Google Android is so big that everyone now has to pay attention to it, even gaming companies, who have long complained that Android is a crappy gaming platform.



The latest big move is that San Francisco based Ngmoco — one of the leading iPhone game developers, is moving into the Android gaming market.

Ngmoco’s popular game “We Rule” — sorta-Sim Earth, sorta-FarmVille — will be its first and flagship Android title, the company tells us. (In the six months that “We Rule” has been available for iPhone, players have spent 2.56 billion minutes playing the game.)

It’ll launch later this fall, and like “We Rule” on other platforms, it will be free to download and play, with Ngmoco generating revenue from virtual goods, in-app commerce, etc. Ngmoco’s Plus+ social gaming platform will also be coming over to Android, which could potentially mean easier switching between mobile platforms for “We Rule” loyalists.

The bigger story is that not even Google’s weak gaming support — and generally inferior app store — can keep away Apple’s biggest app developers anymore.

Besides Ngmoco, many top iPhone studios are beginning to make Android apps. This includes almost all of the companies financed by Kleiner Perkins’ “iFund,” including Ngmoco. And Ngmoco founder Neil Young’s former company, Electronic Arts, is also working on Android games.

This was perhaps inevitable, but it’s generally good news for Google, which means it’s bad news for Apple.

