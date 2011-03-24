Hot Group Chat Startup Yobongo Raises $1.35 Million From Star Angel Investors

Caleb Elston

Photo: Appolicious

Location-based group chat startup Yobongo has just closed an angel funding round of $1.35 million.Yobongo is an iPhone app that allows you to chat with random people around you. It’s sort of an advanced take on chat rooms. An Android app is coming soon.



According to Caleb Elston, CEO and co-founder, it was a bumpy road to get to this point. The Yobongo team had originally pitched investors in October, but few people thought it would work. The team buckled down to keep working on the product, and a few weeks ago they released it to the public.

Elston said, “We were literally 10 minutes from sending the beta to one of our investors, but then he called, emailed, texted, and Yobongo messaged me, ‘I get it, I’m in.'”

When we asked Elston is he attributes any of the app’s success to SXSW, he said, “Absolutely. People got to experience Yobongo firsthand and connect with likeminded people at the conference.”

The long list of investors includes brand names like Mitch Kapor, Dave Morin, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Don’t miss: Business Insider reviews Yobongo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.