Check Out The Other Models On Display At The 2011 Frankfurt Auto Show

Photo: via CarBuzz

It’s been a few days since the 2011 Frankfurt Auto Show came to an exciting end.We saw some incredible cars like the Sesto Elemento, 2012 BMW M5, 2012 458 Italia, Gallardo LP570-4 Super Trofeo Stradale, Porsche 911 Carrera and a Veyron Grand Sport.



We also got a chance to see some of the beautiful models that helped make unveiling the cars a treat.

Aside from all the latest concepts and designs, the models at the Frankfurt Auto Show gave us a nice change of pace.

The gorgeous and exotic looking models provided photographers with more than enough work to at least occupy their time.

Although we understand if you were too focused or busy gawking at the Sesto Elemento, we were also mesmerized by what Lamborghini brought to the table at Frankfurt.

Looking back in retrospect, it’s pretty safe to say that not only did the cars impress us, but the models did as well.

Here are some exclusive photos taken by our CarBuzz team of the ladies posing from the show. We hope you enjoy them.

