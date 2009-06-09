Hot G4 Girl, Funny SNL Guy Star In Microsoft-Sponsored Variety Show On Hulu (CLIP)

We’re having fun watching Microsoft (MSFT) blow $80 million advertising it’s re-branded search engine, Bing. This morning the money-train stopped at NYT.com. Tonight, it’s chugging on to Hulu, which will host a “Bing-A-Thon” variety show starting at 8. Put together by Creative Artists Agency, the show will star G4’s Olivia Munn and SNL’s Jason Sudeikis. Here’s a promo clip:



