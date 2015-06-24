It was so hot in Arizona this month, a news team baked cookies on the dashboard of their car

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen … and into your car instead.

Last week, the Arizona 12 News team took advantage of Thursday’s 115-degree-day to bake cookies on the dashboard of a car. The process took over 5 hours to complete, but in the end, the team produced some delicious chocolate chip cookies.

The car was parked in the sun, so the hot temperature inside created a natural oven.

The team filmed the baking process using a GoPro camera. The only problem — the camera was also in the sun, and kept shutting off as a result of the extreme heat, Buzzfeed reports.

Baking cookies on a dashboard is a much slower process than baking cookies in a conventional oven, which is usually set to 375 degrees for twenty minutes (according to Nestle.)

But it can be done.

The cookies were worth the wait, 12 News reports, baked to perfection and totally safe to eat.

This isn’t the first time hot weather has been used to cater to spontaneous cookie-baking. In 2012, people in Nashville used 107-degree-weather as an excuse for car cookies, and people in Iowa did the same in 2014.

If you want to turn your Prius into a bakery, try this recipe the next time your thermometer starts to climb.

You can watch the whole video here or below.

A fresh batch of Arizona Summer Car Cookies (ready in just under five hours): http://12ne.ws/1Lky7fj

Posted by 12 News on Friday, June 19, 2015

