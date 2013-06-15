12 New Companies That Will Make Going To College Unnecessary

College has gotten something of a bad reputation over the last few years.
People have started to realise that putting in four years and racking up tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt only to find yourself out of a job (or working as a barista at Starbucks) is a raw deal.
Some entrepreneurs and academics have decided to do something about it. They’re looking to give quality education for free online, or job training in fields that actually pay enough to afford their tuition.
Several of the programs have over 90% of graduates working as software engineers, making an average salary of over $80,000 per year, for instance.
What it is: A 12-week program that aims give participants the education they need to become web developers capable in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and Ruby on Rails. 100% of those who have completed the program are employed as software engineers with an average salary of $85,000.
Where: San Francisco
How much it costs: $17,780, with $1,000 scholarships available for women and underrepresented minorities.
What it is: A collaboration between MIT, Harvard, and other partner schools that let you take courses normally offered on-campus online. Students may choose to simply audit classes or they can complete assignments for a grade in order to receive a Certificate of Mastery. Subjects offered include law, history, science, engineering, business, social sciences, computer science, public health, and artificial intelligence.
Where: Online
How much it costs: Free, though some courses require textbooks.
What it is: A 10-week program that gives women training and mentorship with the intent of getting a job in software engineering. Participants learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SQL, Python, and other advanced computing topics.
Where: San Francisco
How much it costs: $12,000, with a $4,500 refund if you are hired by one of Hackbright's partners.
What it is: Like edX, Coursera lets users take college courses from a wide range of schools around the United States. Topics of classes include humanities, medicine, biology, social sciences, mathematics, business, computer science, and more.
Where: Online
How much it costs: Free
What it is: An 11-week program that aims to teach participants how to code in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Ruby on Rails. During the program, you work at building a portfolio of projects like a custom Content Management System and an e-commerce site. Plus, it take place in a massive facility full of local startups, letting you build great connections as you learn. Additional programs teach User Experience and visual design.
Where: Chicago
How much it costs: $8,000
What it is: Like edX and Coursera, Udacity lets you take a variety of classes online for free in subjects that currently include computer science, cryptography, and physics. Udacity plans to let users get college credit for completing their courses. Interestingly, some courses are taught by famous instructors like Steve Huffman, one of the creators of Reddit.
Where: Online
How much it costs: Free
What it is: A 12-week program for those with prior programming experience. Those in the program work 40 hours each week to improve their skills in whatever programming language they wish and at the end Hacker School will help land you a job. On-site mentors can help guide you if you're feeling stuck. The program is free, but they charge 25% of your first year's income if you accept a job that they helped you get.
Where: New York City
How much it costs: Free, with $5,000 need-based grants available for women.
What it is: An intensive nine-week program that teaches through videos, books, tutorials, and application through group projects. Participants learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, and agile development practices.
Where: San Francisco and Chicago
How much it costs: $12,000, with a $3,000 refund if you get hired by one of the program's partners.
What it is: An intensive nine-week program that aims to give participants the skills they need to get a job as a software developer or to create their own startup. Skills learned include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, and interview preparation. The program is free, but if you get a job after completing the program you're expected to pay 15% of your first year's salary over your first six months on the job. 93% of graduates have gotten a job as a software developer with an average salary of $83,000.
Where: San Francisco and New York City
How much it costs: Free, with a $5,000 'refund' if you accept a job at a a partner company after completing the program.
What it is: A 12-week program aimed at giving participants an advanced understanding of Ruby on Rails and using those skills to create full-functional projects using Twitter Bootstrap. With small class sizes and close collaboration with employees at Spotify, this program aims to make graduates ready to work from day one.
Where: Toronto and Ottawa
How much it costs: $3,200
What it is: A not-for-profit aimed at providing 'a free world-class education for anyone anywhere.' Subjects include physics, biology, chemistry, maths, computer science, economics, history, and more. Classes are taught via instructional videos and interactive assessment tools.
Where: Online
How much it costs: Free
What it is: Founded by Peter Thiel, the first outside investor in Facebook, the Thiel Fellowship gives $100,000 to 20-year-olds to drop out of school and pursue their big dreams. The application process is arduous, but recipients are connected to mentors and the resources they need to accomplish their goals.
Where: San Francisco
How much it costs: Absolutely nothing - they give you $100,000.
