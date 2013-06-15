12 New Companies That Will Make Going To College Unnecessary

College has gotten something of a bad reputation over the last few years.



People have started to realise that putting in four years and racking up tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt only to find yourself out of a job (or working as a barista at Starbucks) is a raw deal.

Some entrepreneurs and academics have decided to do something about it. They’re looking to give quality education for free online, or job training in fields that actually pay enough to afford their tuition.

Several of the programs have over 90% of graduates working as software engineers, making an average salary of over $80,000 per year, for instance.

