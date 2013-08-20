Hot Dogs Or Legs? This Tumblr Will Make You Question Every Beach Photo In Your Instagram Feed

Good news for your case of the Mondays! There’s a new favourite Tumblr making the rounds on the internet today: Hot Dog Legs.

Yes, it’s exactly how it sounds. Visit the site to see dozens of the same filtered photos adorning your Instagram feed everyday in the summer months – tan legs on the beach, tan legs at the pool, tan legs on the porch. The catch? Some of these photos aren’t of legs at all but rather, hot dogs.

We’re learning it’s not always that easy to differentiate encased meat vs. toned summer limbs, so take your best guess – this blog doesn’t confirm or deny your suspicions.

We took a shot at the photos below.

1. The case for hot dogs: These “legs” seem pretty low to the ground. Where are the shins? Where are the feet?

2. The case for legs: Unless there’s a certain brand of porous beef franks, we’re pretty certain these are limbs. We hope.

3. The jury’s out on this one. Great thigh gap, though.

4. We’re going with legs.

5. Maybe these are hot dogs. The strategically placed Subway lunch looks like a ruse.

6. Hot dogs? Legs? These have to be hot dogs, right?

7. Two legs…enjoying a breezy day in the cornfield.

