12 easy ways to make your hot dogs better using things you already have in your kitchen

Claudia Totir/Getty Images Pickled onions and other toppings can seriously elevate your hot dogs.

Hot dogs are one of the easiest and most delicious cookout foods loved by Americans nationwide.

However, when it comes to prepping your hot dogs this Fourth of July, you don’t have to stick with the standard mustard, ketchup, and relish for toppings.

Sautéed mushrooms, bacon bits, and guacamole are just a few easy additions, and you probably already have the ingredients in your kitchen.

Fourth of July is famous for fireworks, hanging at the beach, and enjoying burgers and hot dogs fresh off the grill.

However, when it comes to picking hot dog toppings, many Americans still choose to stick with the same mustard, ketchup, and relish year after year – despite the fact that there are tons more delicious, inventive toppings and prep methods out there.

Here are 12 ways to make your hot dogs better using things you have in your kitchen.

One simple hack can turn your hot dogs into spirals, which people say makes them extra crispy.

AHPhotoswpg/Getty Images Spiralized hot dogs.

To spiralize your hot dogs, simply skewer them and cut them diagonally while turning the hot dog away from you.

Stuff your hot dogs with cheese and wrap them in bacon for a decadent twist on this cookout favourite.

kivoart/Getty Images Hot dogs with cheese and bacon.

An easy way to elevate your hot dogs with pantry basics is to cut your hot dogs halfway down lengthwise, stuff the cut with string cheese, and wrap them in bacon before grilling.

Give your hot dogs a Vietnamese twist with banh mi toppings and served in a sliced baguette.

Minh Hoang Ly/EyeEm/Getty Images Banh mi hot dog.

Banh mi hot dogs bring an Asian-inspired twist to this cookout favourite. To make, simply top your hot dogs with toppings like cucumbers, cilantro, onion, and pickled carrots and serve in a nicely toasted baguette.

The crunch and hint of spice from the toppings will add a ton of dynamic flavour to this traditional cookout food.

A quick pineapple or mango salsa can take your hot dogs to the next level.

Juanmonino/Getty Images Hot dog with pineapple and chips.

A quick pineapple or mango salsa with red onion and cilantro is easy to make and packs a lot of flavour.

Quick pickled onions add a slightly tangy taste to hot dogs, and they’re surprisingly easy to make.

DPRM/Shutterstock Pickled red onion.

Pickled onions are easier to make than many home cooks might think, but they add some serious flavour to any hot dog.

Bon Appetit’s recipe for quick pickled onions involves leaving thinly sliced red onion in a jar with apple cider vinegar, sugar, and kosher salt for at least one hour. Then, simply drain the onions and add them to your hot dog for a tangy flavour.

Sautéed mushrooms add a rich, earthy flavour to hot dogs.

ArtiArun/Getty Images Hot dogs with mushrooms and lettuce.

Mushrooms are a kitchen staple for many home cooks, and sautéeing them with a little butter makes a perfect addition to hot dogs.

Adding some baked beans as a topping makes hot dogs a lot more flavorful.

grandriver/Getty Images Baked beans.

Baked beans are often found on the table at summer cookouts. To add more flavour to your hot dogs without the hassle of making chilli, baked beans will certainly do the trick.

Chilli and cheese make for a classic hot dog combination.

ALLEKO/Getty Images Chilli cheese hot dogs.

If your summer cookout does happen to already have chilli on the menu, slathering it on top of your hot dog along with cheese and a little onion makes for a filling, protein-filled, and delicious meal.

Bacon bits add a salty taste and crispy texture to hot dogs.

May Tse/South China Morning Post/Getty Images Hot dog with bacon bits and onions.

Most would agree that bacon makes anything better, and hot dogs are no exception. Chopped up bits of crispy fried or grilled bacon bring a whole new level of flavour to a regular hot dog.

You can also give hot dogs a spicy twist by topping them with a drizzle of Buffalo sauce and blue cheese.

bhofack2/Getty Images Buffalo sauce.

For a Buffalo-style twist on a hot dog, drizzle your dog with Buffalo or hot sauce, and proceed to sprinkle some blue cheese on top. Red onion also works well with this spicy combination.

Greek food-inspired toppings put a Mediterranean twist on a traditional hot dog.

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images Greek-style hot dog.

Additions like feta cheese, cucumber, sautéed peppers, oven-dried tomatoes, and a spicy aioli will certainly impress every guest at your summer cookout.

A quick homemade guacamole also adds fresh flavour to store-bought dogs.

Gabyseguame/Getty Images Hot dog with guacamole.

Whether you happen to have a store-bought guac on hand or want to make your own, this creamy, flavorful addition brings hot dogs to a whole other level.

A simple recipe for homemade guacamole includes two or three perfectly ripe avocados, diced red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, and a generous amount of salt.

