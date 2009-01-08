Hot Dog Vendors Bet on The Arts

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, if we are talking about two New York institutions – the hot dog vendor and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Millions of tourists and locals who make the pilgrimage to the famed museum are bound to snack on a wiener sold at street carts outside since there are no delis and diners in sight. Therefore, vendors are more than willing to pay big bucks for the rights to sell $2 frankfurters in front of the Met.

How much would they pay?

The New York Post: Even in the wacky world of Big Apple real estate, this is a tale for the ages: a hot-dog vendor has agreed to pay the city $81,701 more a year to peddle franks on the north side of the Metropolitan Museum of Art entrance than on the south side 100 feet away.

In what may be the epitome of the location-is-everything maxim, the Parks Department has auctioned off the food-vending rights to the north-side entrance of the museum on Fifth Avenue at 82nd Street for $362,201 and the south-side entrance for $280,500, both to first-time vendor Pasang Sherpa.

….”That [north] side is more busy,” explained Sherpa. Many museum visitors use the nearby 86th Street/Lexington Avenue subway express stop to the north.

Sherpa, who outbid two veteran vendors, has to sell about 900 dogs a day, every day of the year at his Met carts just to make rent. Yeah, we did the maths.

North side or south side, he has more than foot traffic to worry about.

The Health Department hasn’t certified one of his two carts, and the lucrative north entrance to the museum has been blocked by construction that began in October and is scheduled to end in May.

Sherpa should not count on much clientele on Mondays. The museum is closed.

