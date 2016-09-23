Food guru Anthony Bourdain has spoken -- a hot dog is NOT a sandwich

Anthony Bourdain — a seasoned New Yorker — knows a thing or two about hot dogs. Many have now taken his word for gospel: Hot dogs are not sandwiches.

In a recent Reddit AMA, Bourdain responded to the question of hot dogs being sandwiches with his usual mix of honesty and vitriol.

“I’ve noticed this question coming up again and again,” he wrote in reply to Redditor CheesyMightyMo. “No. I don’t think it’s a sandwich.”

Netflix Bourdain’s favourite New York City hot dog is a Papaya Dog with mustard and sauerkraut.

You may be wondering why this is even a question. Earlier in 2016, Merriam-Webster released a list of 10 different types of sandwiches. Hot dog was listed at number two. The universe almost imploded.

“We know: the idea that a hot dog is a sandwich is heresy to some of you,” the Merriam-Webster article admitted. “But given that the definition of sandwich is ‘two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between,’ there is no sensible way around it.”

Bourdain has a different view of the issue. “I don’t think a hamburger is a sandwich either,” he wrote on Reddit. “The fact that it’s in between bread — the bread is a delivery system, a ballistic delivery system. It is not a classic sandwich, in my view.”

Netflix Bourdain featured Papaya Dog in the New York City episode of ‘The Layover.’

The travel and food guru ended his argument by bringing New York City hot dog vendors into the mix.

“I mean, if you were to talk into [sic] any vendor of fine hot dogs, and ask for a hot dog sandwich, they would probably report you to the FBI. As they should.”

Bourdain is no stranger to strong opinions when it comes to hot dogs. When visiting Papaya Dog in New York City for an episode of “The Layover,” Bourdain insisted that mustard and sauerkraut are the only acceptable toppings.

“Do not put ketchup on your hot dog,” he said. “Pretty sure God doesn’t want you to do that.”

