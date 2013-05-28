16 Hot Cocktail Destinations Around America

This week we’re shouting out all things liquid with the results of our 2013 Mixology Survey.



While we’re on the topic, here’s a list of 16 of the hottest joints for top-notch tipples around the U.S. – two from each of our blog cities.

Pour yourself a drink while you scope them in the slide show, and let us know your local faves in the comments.

