16 Hot Cocktail Destinations Around America

This week we’re shouting out all things liquid with the results of our 2013 Mixology Survey.
While we’re on the topic, here’s a list of 16 of the hottest joints for top-notch tipples around the U.S. – two from each of our blog cities.
Pour yourself a drink while you scope them in the slide show, and let us know your local faves in the comments.
Named after a front for a notorious Prohibition alcohol ring, this Rittenhouse spot features an unmarked, subterranean entrance -- but a sleazy speakeasy it most definitely is not; indeed, the high-end cocktails are as sophisticated as the burgundy-leather-laden space is swanky and the clientele is civilized.
Erotic art and a discreet entrance on an alleylike street in Rittenhouse enhance the speakeasy vibe of this first foray into the cocktail-bar scene for Stephen Starr; tucked behind the renowned restaurateur's El Rey restaurant, whose kitchen provides a few choice bites, the snug spot features a trim list of pricey classic quaffs curated by a respected NYC mixologist, made with fresh-squeezed juice and delivered over hand-chipped ice.
