The 27 Hottest Heirs And Heiresses On The Planet

Life is easy enough if your parents have millions upon millions of dollars — but it’s even sweeter if you have dashing good looks, too.
That’s the case with these 27 beautiful children of businessmen, fashion moguls, and rock stars.
And while some of these heirs have cashed in on their family names, many are striking out on their own, starting charities or taking over the family business.
Noah Plaue also contributed to this story.
Vijay Mallya is the 73rd richest man in India, worth $US800 million, according to Forbes
Siddharth, 26, is the director of the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore, and has been named by his father Vijay Mallya as the future head of the United Breweries Group.
In August, fake Facebook profile accounts pretending to be Siddharth posted that UB Group was starting a production company. His team approached Facebook to shut down all imposter accounts.
He also may be giving acting a try, and is rumoured to have dated a few famous Bollywood actresses.
Three of her relatives are worth a combined $US2 billion or more, according to Forbes
The 29-year old is the heiress to the multi-billion dollar Hearst Corporation. She graduated from Fordham University with a major in art history.
Amanda's great-grandfather is frequently cited as the creator of modern tabloid journalism, but Amanda tends to stay out of the spotlight herself. About a decade ago, however, Harper's Bazaar published an article claiming the heiress spends $US136,000 on herself annually, a figure she vehemently denied.
Beyond the wealth, Amanda has modelled, is a spokesperson for ethical fashion brand Maison de Mode, and is the founder of Friends of Finn, an organisation dedicated to the closing of puppy mills. Currently, Amanda is the special projects manager at Town & Country Magazine.
Peter M. Brant's wealth has fluctuated through the years, ranging anywhere from $500 million to upwards of $US1 billion
The sons of Peter M. Brant and model Stephanie Seymour, these brothers are quickly becoming NYC's new social elite.
Peter II, 19, came under fire in 2012 for joking with his friend about having the newly reelected President Obama assassinated and posting it on Instagram. He subsequently lost his Twitter and Instagram privileges.
Peter's currently majoring in art history at Hunter College.
Harry, 16, tweeted after his brother's Twitter scandal that he personally loved Obama. Harry is still in high school in New York City, and is often seen out and about with his older brother.
Lakshmi Mittal, #41 on the Forbes list and India's second richest man, is worth $US16.5 billion
Vanisha, 33, is a graduate of the European Business School and recieved her MA from the University of London.
She is heavily involved with charitable work and oversaw a project in India to improve the quality of life for one rural town's inhabitants.
For her 2004 marriage to investment banker Amit Bhatia, her father threw her a reported $US60 million wedding at the 17th Century Chateau Vaux le Vicomte with a performance by pop star Kylie Minogue.
Donald Trump, the 134th richest man in America, is currently worth $US3.5 billion, according to Forbes
Ivanka, 31, is a former model and currently works for The Trump Organisation. She also has her own Ivanka Trump Lifestyle Collection (including fragrance, footwear, handbags, outerwear, and eyewear products), and is married to Jared Kushner, owner of The New York Observer.
Donald Jr., 35, is
an executive vice president at The Trump Organisation. He attended the University of Pennsylvania, and is an ambassador for Operation Smile. Donald Jr. is currently married to model Vanessa Haydon.
Like his older brother and sister, Eric, 29, also works for his family's company. He is the founder and chairman of The Eric Trump Foundation, which donates to children fighting life-threatening diseases.
Her father Ronald Lauder ranks #376 on Forbes' billionaires list, and is worth $US3.7 billion
Aerin, 43, is known for both her ability to stay out of the limelight and her impeccable taste. The former senior vice president and creative director of Estée Lauder, Aerin is still a global ambassador for the family brand.
She also started her own luxury lifestyle brand, AERIN, in 2012. It sells accessories, jewelry, eyewear, home products, and beauty products online and in her Southampton store.
Aerin serves on the Education Committee for the Board of Trustees at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is a member of the International Committee of the Museum of Modern Art.
Ralph Lauren is ranked #166 on Forbes' billionaires list, with a net worth of $US7.7 billion
Andrew, 44, graduated from Brown University, and became a movie producer after trying his hand at a Hollywood acting career. He recently helped produce 'The Spectacular Now.'
Dylan, 39, graduated from Duke University and worked as an event planner before starting her own 'Willy Wonka'-inspired candy company.
Dylan's Candy Bar serves candy from around the world, and even has a bar where you can order a gummy martini.
Their fathers, Olivier and Christian Courtin-Clarins, are worth a combined $US2.2 billion, according to Forbes
Claire (26), Prisca (26), Jenna (26), and Virginie (27) are cousins and the heiresses to the French cosmetics brand empire, Clarins. The company is worth an estimated $US3.6 billion, but potentially more since the family took the company private in 2008.
All four women are brand ambassadors for Clarins and shareholders in the company, and frequently test products and do how-to videos with Clarins products.
You can find out more about these tall, French, and gorgeous Fashion Week staples here.
Amancio Ortega, #3 on the Forbes' billionaires list, is worth $US57 billion
This Spanish beauty is the daughter of Amancio Ortega, the founder of the global fashion firm Inditex, which owns the Zara retail chain.
Rumour has it that Marta, 30, is being groomed by her father to one day take over the international fashion company. But it hasn't been merely handed to her -- Marta started at the bottom where she stocked shelves and dealt with customers.
She is also an avid equestrian and married Spanish equestrian star
Sergio Alvarez Moya in 2012.
His grandfather and namesake William Barron Hilton is worth $US2.5 billion as of 2011, according to Forbes
Barron, 23, may be best known as Paris and Nicky Hilton's younger brother, but he's way hotter than his over-hyped older sisters.
Barron, named after his grandfather, is also a bit of a bad boy. In February 2008, Hilton was stopped and arrested for a DUI offence in Los Angeles and released on bail. Hilton later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours and for having a fake driver's licence, and was made to pay $US4.9 million for hitting a gas station attendant with his car.
In more recent news, Barron has an awesome Instagram account where he frequently posts pictures of expensive meals, his sisters, and his dog.
Bernard Ecclestone is ranked #353 on Forbes' billionaires list, and is worth $US3.8 billion
Tamara, 29, has been followed by the British tabloids all her life. She has modelled, and is famous for her $1 million handbag collection and reality TV show called 'Billion $US$$ Girl.' Tamara was married in a lavish wedding this past year in France, which reportedly cost $US17 million. She and husband Jay Rutland are expecting their first child.
Petra, 24, has also tried modelling, as well as designing menswear. She was married in 2011 to James Stunt, and the couple had their first child together this year.
The sisters are also well-known for their real estate holdings, purchasing multiple homes upwards of $US50 million.
Carlos Slim is the richest man in the world, worth $US73 billion, according to Forbes
The younger Carlos Slim, 38, graduated from Universidad Anáhuac in Mexico and has served as the Chairman of the Board of Grupo Carso since 1998.
The eldest son of the richest man in the world, Carlos is known for his love of racecar driving (watching, not participating), and married wife María Elena Torruco in 2010.
Her grandfather David Rockefeller Sr. is #527 on Forbes' billionaires list, and is worth $US2.8 billion
Ariana, 31, is also the granddaughter of socialite Abby Aldrich Rockefeller who helped establish New York's Museum of Modern Art in her nine-story midtown mansion.
She graduated from Columbia University, and started her eponymous lifestyle fashion brand in 2011.
She previously lived in northern Brazil, where she volunteered at an elementary school run by a nonprofit organisation. Ariana married her husband Matthew Bucklin after a seven-year courtship in 2010.
Bryan Ferry, a former British rock star, is reportedly worth £30 million or $US48 million
The eldest brothers of British rock star Bryan Ferry, Isaac and Otis are frequent fodder for the British tabloids thanks to their run-ins with the law, ties to gorgeous socialites and models, and forays into the music industry.
Otis, 30, has been arrested multiple times for pro-hunting demonstrations. He currently lives in a two-bedroom cottage in Shropshire with 60 hunting hounds, five horses, and three pet dogs.
Isaac, 28, is known for partying in London, and has been attached romantically to Sienna Miller and a few British models. He's a music producer, DJs fashion parties at night, and has also modelled himself.
Stanley Ho was ranked #488 on Forbes' billionaire list in 2010, with a net worth of $US2 billion
Josie, 38, is a famous singer and actress from Hong Kong. The daughter of Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho, Josie has had over 45 roles since her career launched in the mid-90s.
She is a stand-out in the industry because of the difficult roles she takes on: 'It has to be challenging,' she told The New York Times. 'I like tough, modern, independent women. Psychological roles attract me. I like going on an emotional ride.'
Josie has been married to the musician and filmmaker Conroy Chan Chi-chung since 2004.
Richard Branson, #262 on the Forbes list, is worth $US4.6 billion
Holly, 31, graduated from medical school in 2007 and worked for a year at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital until deciding she wanted to join the family business instead. She also co-chairs the charity Free The Children.
Sam, 28, who graduated from St. Edwards in Oxford, is interested in becoming a documentary filmmaker (he even released a YouTube doc in 2012) and also works for the family business.
The young heir is a known friend of Prince Harry, and recently married British society girl Isabella Calthorpe with royalty in attendance.
Paul Tudor Jones II, #376 on the Forbes billionaires list, is worth $US3.7 billion
As we've reported before, Caroline Jones is the daughter of BVI Global Fund manager Paul Tudor Jones II. She is not only beautiful, but a talented singer/songwriter as well.
Caroline, 23, is not yet a household name, but the folk artist has performed at Julliard and Madison Square Garden. She is currently on her 'Heart is Smart' school tour, performing in classrooms around the country.
Coming from such a luxurious background seems to have its perks, as Caroline has recorded with former Sony Music Entertainment head Tommy Mottola and played alongside Paul Simon and Dave Matthews last year.
