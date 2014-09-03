Meet The World's Hottest Billionaire Offspring

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has become an icon all on her own.

Life is easy if you’re born to billionaire parents, but it’s even sweeter if you have dashing good looks, too.

That’s the case with the 26 beautiful children of business magnates, fashion moguls, and casino tycoons.

And while some of these heirs have cashed in on their family names, many are striking out on their own, starting charities, or taking over the family business.

