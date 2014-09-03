Meet The World's Hottest Billionaire Offspring

Life is easy if you’re born to billionaire parents, but it’s even sweeter if you have dashing good looks, too.
That’s the case with the 26 beautiful children of business magnates, fashion moguls, and casino tycoons.
And while some of these heirs have cashed in on their family names, many are striking out on their own, starting charities, or taking over the family business.
Lakshmi Mittal, #64 on the Forbes' world billionaires list and India's second richest man, is worth $US15.7 billion
Vanisha, 34, is a graduate of the European Business School and recieved her MA from the University of London.
She is heavily involved with charitable work and oversaw a project in India to improve the quality of life for one rural town's inhabitants.
For her 2004 marriage to investment banker Amit Bhatia, her father threw her a reported $US60 million wedding at the 17th Century Chateau Vaux le Vicomte with a performance by pop star Kylie Minogue.
Roman Abramovich is #133 on the Forbes list, and is worth $US9.5 billion
Sofia (née Sonya), 19, is one of the five children Abramovich shares with his ex-wife and former Russian Aeroflot stewardess Irina.
The 19-year-old recently made headlines when her public Instagram account was spotted by The Daily Mail detailing her home life in the English county of Hampshire.
Sofia loves horses, and competes in international show-jumping competitions. She competed at the Longines Global Champions Tour at Horse Guards Parade in London, and has a stable full of horses herself in England.
Folorunsho Alakija, #685 on the Forbes list and the richest woman in Africa, is worth $US2.6 billion
Rotimi, 30, is better known as DJ Xclusive, his stage name as a British Nigerian DJ, producer, and artist.
With a degree in Financial Computing, he began his career as a DJ in 2003 at UK dance clubs like Vendome and Tribeca Nightclub to make extra money. He's since gone on to win awards, become an On Air Radio DJ for Cool FM Lagos, and is signed to the EME Record Label.
His recent singles include 'Ibebe' and 'Gal Bad.' You can follow DJ Xclusive on Twitter.
Marc Lasry, #1,013 on the Forbes list, is worth $US1.8 billion
Emma, 21, is the daughter of Marc Lasry, manager of hedge fund Avenue Capital Group.
Back in 2010, Emma was an aspiring singer. She made headlines when she released her first track 'Closet Bitch', alongside a music video with a cameo by Khloe Kardashian. The song (and video) were universally derided.
Now the video is down, and according to a source, Emma is currently studying at the University of Pennsylvania.
Joseph Lau is #145 on the Forbes list, and is worth $US9 billion
Ming-wai, 33, took over as Chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited when his father stepped down after he was found guilty of bribery and money laundering.
Ming-wai has a Bachelor Degree and Master Degree of Law, and a PhD from King's College London and the London School of Economics. He is also a registered attorney in the State of New York and a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder.
He is active in public affairs in China, sitting as a board member for a variety of organisations and committees.
Her father Ronald Lauder ranks #425 on Forbes' billionaires list, and is worth $US3.9 billion
Aerin, 43, is known for both her ability to stay out of the limelight and her impeccable taste. The former senior vice president and creative director of Estée Lauder, Aerin is still a global ambassador for the family brand.
She also started her own luxury lifestyle brand, AERIN, in 2012. Aerin sells accessories, jewelry, eyewear, home products, and beauty products online and in her Southampton store.
Aerin serves on the Education Committee for the Board of Trustees at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is a member of the International Committee of the Museum of Modern Art.
Amancio Ortega, #3 on the Forbes list, is worth $US62.3 billion
This Spanish beauty is the daughter of Amancio Ortega, the founder of the global fashion firm Inditex, which owns the Zara retail chain.
Rumour has it that Marta, 30, is being groomed by her father to one day take over the international fashion company. But it hasn't just been handed to her -- Marta started at the bottom where she stocked shelves and dealt with customers.
She is also an avid equestrian and married Spanish equestrian star
Sergio Alvarez Moya in 2012.
Their fathers, Olivier and Christian Courtin-Clarins, are worth a combined $US2.2 billion, according to Forbes
Claire (27), Prisca (27), Jenna (27), and Virginie (28) are cousins and the heiresses to the French cosmetics brand empire, Clarins. The company is worth an estimated $US3.6 billion, but potentially more since the family took the company private in 2008.
All four women are brand ambassadors for Clarins and shareholders in the company, and frequently test products and do how-to videos with Clarins products.
You can find out more about the four tall, French, and gorgeous Fashion Week regulars here.
His grandfather and namesake William Barron Hilton is worth $US2.5 billion as of 2011, according to Forbes
Barron, 24, may be best known as Paris and Nicky Hilton's younger brother, but he's hotter than his over-hyped older sisters.
Barron, named after his grandfather, is also a bit of a bad boy. In February 2008, Hilton was stopped and arrested for a DUI offence in Los Angeles and released on bail. Hilton later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours and for having a fake driver's licence, and was fined $US4.9 million for hitting a gas station attendant with his car.
In more recent news, Barron has an awesome Instagram account where he frequently posts pictures of expensive meals, his sisters, and his dog.
Three of her relatives are worth a combined $US2 billion or more, according to Forbes
The 30-year old is the heiress to the multi-billion dollar Hearst Corporation. She graduated from Fordham University with a major in art history.
Amanda's great-grandfather is frequently cited as the creator of modern tabloid journalism, but Amanda tends to stay out of the spotlight herself. About a decade ago, however, Harper's Bazaar published an article claiming the heiress spends $US136,000 on herself annually, a figure she vehemently denied.
Beyond the wealth, Amanda has modelled, is a spokesperson for ethical fashion brand Maison de Mode, and is the founder of Friends of Finn, an organisation dedicated to the closing of puppy mills. Currently, Amanda is the special projects manager at Town & Country Magazine.
Donald Trump, #386 on the Forbes' billionaires list, is currently worth $US4.1 billion
Ivanka, 32, is a former model and currently works for The Trump Organisation. She also has her own Ivanka Trump Lifestyle Collection (including fragrance, footwear, handbags, outerwear, and eyewear products), and is married to Jared Kushner, owner of The New York Observer.
Donald Jr., 36, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organisation. He attended the University of Pennsylvania, and is an ambassador for Operation Smile. Donald Jr. is currently married to model Vanessa Haydon.
Like his older brother and sister, Eric, 30, also works for his family's company. He is the founder and chairman of The Eric Trump Foundation, which donates to children fighting life-threatening diseases.
Stanley Ho was ranked #488 on Forbes' billionaire list in 2010, with a net worth of $US2 billion
Josie, 39, is a famous singer and actress from Hong Kong. The daughter of Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho, Josie has had over 45 roles since her career launched in the mid-90s.
She is a stand-out in the industry because of the difficult roles she takes on: 'It has to be challenging,' she told The New York Times. 'I like tough, modern, independent women. Psychological roles attract me. I like going on an emotional ride.'
Josie has been married to the musician and filmmaker Conroy Chan Chi-chung since 2004.
Ralph Lauren is ranked #182 on Forbes' billionaires list, with a net worth of $US7.5 billion
Andrew, 45, graduated from Brown University, and became a movie producer after trying his hand at a Hollywood acting career. He recently helped produce 'The Spectacular Now.'
Dylan, 40, graduated from Duke University and worked as an event planner before starting her own 'Willy Wonka'-inspired chain of candy stores, Dylan's Candy Bar.
Dylan's Candy Bar serves candy from around the world, and even has a bar where you can order a gummy martini.
Her grandfather David Rockefeller Sr. is #599 on Forbes' billionaires list, and is worth $US3 billion
Ariana, 31, is also the granddaughter of socialite Abby Aldrich Rockefeller who helped establish New York's Museum of Modern Art in her nine-story midtown mansion.
She graduated from Columbia University, and started her eponymous lifestyle fashion brand in 2011.
She previously lived in northern Brazil, where she volunteered at an elementary school run by a nonprofit organisation. Ariana married her husband Matthew Bucklin after a seven-year courtship in 2010.
Bernard Ecclestone is ranked #374 on Forbes' billionaires list, and is worth $US4.2 billion
Tamara, 30, is a former model, famous for her $1 million handbag collection and reality TV show called 'Billion $US$$ Girl.' Tamara was married in a lavish wedding in France, which reportedly cost $US17 million. She and husband Jay Rutland just had their first child, Sophia, this year.
Petra, 24, has also tried modelling, as well as designing menswear. She was married in 2011 to James Stunt, and the couple had their first child together last year.
The sisters are also well-known for their real estate holdings, purchasing multiple homes upwards of $US50 million.
Carlos Slim is the richest man in the world, worth $US82.4 billion, according to Forbes
The younger Carlos Slim, 38, graduated from Universidad Anáhuac in Mexico and has served as the Chairman of the Board of Grupo Carso since 1998.
The eldest son of the richest man in the world, Carlos is known for his love of racecar driving (watching, not participating), and married wife María Elena Torruco in 2010.
Richard Branson, #309 on the Forbes list, is worth $US5 billion
Holly, 32, graduated from medical school in 2007 and worked for a year at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital until deciding she wanted to join the family business instead. She also co-chairs the charity Free The Children.
Sam, 29, who graduated from St. Edwards in Oxford, is interested in becoming a documentary filmmaker (he even released a YouTube doc in 2012) and also works for the family business.
The young heir is a known friend of Prince Harry, and recently married British society girl Isabella Calthorpe with royalty in attendance.
Paul Tudor Jones II, #367 on the Forbes billionaires list, is worth $US4.3 billion
As we've reported before, Caroline Jones is the daughter of BVI Global Fund manager Paul Tudor Jones II. She is not only beautiful, but a talented singer/songwriter as well.
Caroline, 24, is not yet a household name, but the folk artist has performed at Julliard and Madison Square Garden. She is currently on her 'Heart is Smart' school tour, performing in classrooms around the country.
Coming from such a luxurious background seems to have its perks, as Caroline recorded with former Sony Music Entertainment head Tommy Mottola and played alongside Paul Simon and Dave Matthews last year.
