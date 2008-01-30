Hot Chicks Talk Stocks. Sound Familiar?

A Philadelphia-based company called FountainHead Networks launched five web series today. We know this because we were button-holed by PR exec Jennifer Sherlock and CEO Vincent Schiavone at Tony Perkins’ AlwaysOn confab at the Mandarin Oriental in Time Warner centre.

Jennifer and Vincent were effective salespeople, so we checked out one of their shows, Stockrockets.tv. We were temporarily confused, because it looked a lot like Wallstrip, our favourite CBS-owned Wall Street video show. Then we watched some more, and we figured out the difference: Wallstrip is smart and watchable.



