A Group Of Little Kids From A YMCA After-School Program Wrote The Catchiest Song Of The Summer

Y.N.RichKids is a rap group that came out of the Beats And Rhymes after-school program at a Minneapolis YMCA., and they just released one of the songs of the summer.



“Hot Cheetos & Takis” is an addictive track about little kids enjoying snacks, and it’s spreading around Twitter like crazy right now.

According to Erik Thompson of City Pages, the program “gives young kids the opportunity and equipment needed to make rap music as a reward for keeping up with their schoolwork.”

It’s a great story, and a fun song that you won’t be able to get out of your head.

UPDATE #1: It’s been taken off YouTube! We don’t know exactly why but we’ll keep you updated. Texas A&M filed a copyright claim, from the looks of it…

UPDATE #2: It’s back after two hours! We did it! Enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: 11 haircuts that ruined celebrity careers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.