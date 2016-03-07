21 hot cars that stole the spotlight at the Geneva Motor Show

The 2016 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. Last year’s Geneva show unleashed a wave of automotive hotness that made the show one of the greatest of all time. This year’s show isn’t quite as smokin’, but it is highlighted by important new models from Bugatti, BMW, Audi, VW, Lamborghini, Lexus, Aston Martin and many others.

The event is running from March 3 to 13 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.

Lamborghini unveiled an ultra-rare, special-edition supercar, the Centenario, to celebrate the 100th birthday of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images Apollo's 200 mph Arrow is the first product to rise from the ashes of the defunct German supercar maker Gumpert. Newspress Boutique British supercar maker Arash presented two striking cars at the show. The 550-horsepower AF8 Cassini and ... Newspress ... the ridiculously powerful AF10, which Arash claims to produce a titanic 2080 horsepower., Newspress Arash Danish supercar maker Zenvo brought its ST1 to the show. Newspress Not to be outdone, Pagani is in the game this year with an upgraded version of its Huayra hypercar, called the Huayra BC. Newspress On the other end of the spectrum, McLaren revealed the convertible spider variant of its 675LT track-destined supercar. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images Just 500 675LT Spiders have been built, and they have all been sold. McLaren is also showing another car in Geneva that you can't buy -- a completely customised P1 hybrid hypercar. McLaren Aston Martin unveiled the long-awaited follow-up to the company's DB9, the DB11. There is an Aston Martin DB10, but that was used only as James Bond's movie car in the film 'Spectre.' Harold Cunningham/Getty Images Jaguar intro'd the new F-Type SVR, a 575-horsepower, 200-mph version of its critically acclaimed F-Type sports car. Newspress Lexus launched the LC 500h coupe. It's a hybrid version of the V8-powered LC500 coupe the company introduced in January. Newspress Porsche showed its new four-cylinder, turbocharged 718 Boxster and 718 Boxster S models. Newspress As well as the ultra-lightweight, 500-horsepower, 200-mph 911R. Newspress BMW's show presence features several special cars. The BMW M2 made its European debut. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images BMW M2 ... the Alpina B7. Newspress Infiniti's stylish Q60 coupe made its European debut ... Newspress ... as did Mazda's seductive RX-Vision concept. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images General Motors Chevy brand introduced its hard-charging Corvette Grand Sport. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images In addition to the hot supercar action, Geneva featured an eclectic mix of electric cars. Starting off with the Falcon-winged Tesla Model X. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images Italdesign brought its sleek GTZero electric shooting brake to show. Newspress And to cap it all off, there's the electric Morgan three-wheeler! newspress

