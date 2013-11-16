15 Awesome Yoga Brands Besides Lululemon

Lululemon customers are furious since founder

Chip Wilson commentedlast week that his pants don’t work for everyone.

The firestorm from the comments, and Wilson’s controversial apology, have blown the door wide open for Lululemon’s competition, according to a report by Sterne Agee.

“Based on our checks and retail experience, we believe that the core customer has been alienated and will begin to look for yoga and active-wear pants … from numerous other brands,” the analysts write.

Fortunately, spurned Lululemon customers have no shortage of options for new yoga-wear brands.

Some, like Gap’s Athleta, are huge. Others are more niche brands that can be ordered online.

