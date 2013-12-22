Hot Air Balloon Has Made An Emergency Landing In A Melbourne Carpark

A hot air ballon ride has ended abruptly after the pilot had to perform an emergency landing in a Melbourne carpark at about 7.15 am this morning.

It is believed the pilot, who was very experienced, made the controlled landing on Carlisle Street without injuring any passengers.

The ABC spoke to Damian Crock from the Professional Ballooning Association of Australia who said “It was not a safety incident of any description.” he said.

Read more here.

