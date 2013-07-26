Video Captures Hot Air Balloon Crashing Into A Lake In The Netherlands

On Tuesday, a hot air balloon carrying 11 people caught fire and crashed into a lake in the Netherlands.



After the balloon caught fire, the driver steered the vehicle into Lake Gooi, near the Dutch city of Almere. The wind then dragged the basket along the water until it hit the shore, when witnesses and emergency services rushed over to help the passengers.

Fortunately, only two people were hurt with minor injuries.

Dutch police and the Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ETI) are still investigating the cause of the crash, according to SkyNews.

A passerby caught the whole thing on camera:

