A startup that 'breeds Airbnb superhosts' has raised $2 million for its housekeeping and concierge service

YouTube/Hostmaker Hostmaker founder Nakul Sharma and an unknown woman in the company’s promo video.

Hostmaker, a platform that helps Airbnb hosts manage their visits, has raised $US2 million (£1.3 million) in venture capital funding.

The seed funding round, announced in a press release, was led by DN Capital, which has also backed music streaming app Shazam. Other investors include Avala Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Delivery Hero cofounder Nikita Fahrenholz, and former managing director of Airbnb India and Middle East, Mohit Srivastava.

Hostmaker offers hosts two options:

They can either go for a flat-fee pay-as-you-go model, where existing Airbnb hosts can pick a hotel-style housekeeping and linen service or an in-person guest welcome in their absence, or a fully managed option where Hostmaker provides an end-to-end service.

The latter option involves the setting up of the listing, responding to enquiries, setting prices, presentation of the home before the guest arrives, and managing the guest experience so that guests have an unforgettable stay.

The company said the funding will be to improve its product and expand to other European capitals.

Nakul Sharma, founder and CEO of Hostmaker, said there is a vast amount of inconsistency across homestay listings featured on platforms like Airbnb, onefinestay and Love Home Swap.

“The uncertainty of not knowing what you are going to get is still a hurdle for many to book a home on Airbnb. Hostmaker’s aim is to bring hotel-quality consistent standards to homes across the world without losing the uniqueness of the homes themselves. I am glad to have found investors who believe in our vision and are excited by it.”

Hostmaker’s Airbnb management services are currently available in London, Barcelona and Rome — serving about 5,000 guests every month.

Lawrence Barclay, investment manager at DN Capital, said: “After looking in detail at this market, and recognising the clear value proposition for Airbnb hosts, we are delighted to lead the investment in Hostmaker. We are incredibly impressed by the progress that Nakul and his team have made, and look forward to being part of fuelling future growth.”

