Hosting Firm Atlantic.net Goes Down, Ignores Clients

Atlantic.net, a decent-sized, Florida-based Internet and server hosting provider, has been down since about 4:15 p.m. ET Wednesday — almost 8 hours ago — a customer tells us. Why? No idea. And the company hasn’t emailed or returned phone calls.



Update: Things seem to be back up. See comments below for details.

Our source sent a rep to the ISP’s headquarters for details — he describes the scene as “tons of people yelling at one employee who didn’t know anything.” Atlantic.net is down itself, and we can’t get ahold of anyone at the company. There’s some more chatter about the outage in this message board, but nothing new yet.

The National Weather Service says there were thunderstorms in Orlando today, so it could be weather-related. Any better info? Let us know in comments or via our anonymous tips form.

