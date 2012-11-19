The Hostess Sno Ball Is A Brilliant Reinvention Of Another Hostess Product

Most Americans are mourning the loss of the Twinkie following news that its maker, Hostess Brands, will shut down. But the baking giant’s announcement spells the end for many other packaged treats.



That list includes a smattering of fluffy baked goods like Ho Hos, Ring Dings, Donettes, Hostess CupCakes, and bright pink Sno Balls.

What’s interesting about the Sno Ball is that it’s actually just a jazzed-up version of another (and more famous) Hostess snack cake. Beneath a dusting of coconut flakes and a layer of marshmallow is simply an upside-down Hostess CupCake.

And that’s just the beginning of the Sno Ball’s interesting history.

More details about the Sno Ball’s past and how the pillow-y treat is made are uncovered in an episode of the Food Network’s “Unwrapped.” We’ve pulled out the key points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.