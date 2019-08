Daren Metropoulos, son of Greek billionaire Dean Metropoulos, has bought the Playboy Mansion from Playboy Enterprises. Daren is also the owner of Hostess. The mansion is 20,000 square feet and was on sale for $200 million.

