FAIL: Hostess And Bakers Union Talks Break Down In Mediation

Photo: How Stuff Works/Screengrab

Hostess and the bakers’ union have failed to make a deal in mediation.A labour strike recently ended with the company shutting down.



18,500 jobs are at stake, 5,000 of which belong to the bakers union.

Here's the statement from Businesswire:

Hostess Brands Issues Statement Regarding Mediation with Bakers Union

IRVING, Texas, Nov 20, 2012 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Hostess Brands Inc. announced today that a mediation today with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union was unsuccessful. The Company will have no further comment until a hearing scheduled for tomorrow at 11 a.m., EST, before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

