Hostess is selling a perked-up version of Donettes that have almost as much caffeine as a cup of coffee

A picture of Hostesses’ new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes, in two flavors, chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato. courtesy company

Hostess just unveiled caffeine-packed Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes.

Each donut, sold in a pack of two, has about 50mg-70 mg of caffeine–a bit less than a cup of coffee.

The donuts are part of a wave of caffeine-fueled snack foods.

The Donettes are all a-buzz — with caffeine.

Hostess Brands announced Tuesday a new version of its Jumbo Donettes. Sold in a pack of two, each Donette has 50 to 70 milligrams of caffeine, which the company says is a little bit less caffeine than one cup of coffee.

(There is 80 to 100 mg of caffeine in an 8-ounce (226.80g) cup of coffee, according to the FDA).

“For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy-boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day,” Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, said in a company statement.

The larger Donettes are caffeinated with coffee bean extract and are three times larger than the company’s mini donuts, per the statement. You can buy the treat at convenience stores across the country starting this month, according to the company.

Caffeine is the most popular drug in the world. It’s also become more common to have caffeine in food. Last February, Maeve Webster, president Menu Matters, told HuffPost in a story about the phenomenon: “The popularity of what’s called ‘functional foods’ has grown during the pandemic.”

“Consumers are looking to food and beverages to address health concerns and to provide them with benefits like immunity support, cognitive ability or energy,” Webster added.