A judge has approved Hostess’ bonus payout plan, and 19 senior executives are in line for up to $1.8 million in bonuses, CNBC reports.Hostess, which is going through liquidation after a deal couldn’t be made between management and the Bakers Union, laid off 15,000 workers to begin the wind down last week.



