Photos From The Two Hostage Situations In France

France was in the grip of two hostage situations as French special forces and anti-terrorism personnel closed in on the two brothers suspected of killing 12 in the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris on Wednesday. 

The first hostage situation took place in the small northern town of Dammartin-en-Goele north east of Paris, while the second situation was at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris. 

The Situation At Dammartin-en-Goele

The suspects involved in the Charlie Hebdo attack took one hostage at a printing press in Damamrtin-en-Goele. 

France Hostage Situation Dammartin-en-goeleEric Gaillard/REUTERS

The hostage situation led to a large deployment of French police on the roofs and roads around the area.

France Hostage Situation Dammartin-en-Goele Eric Gaillard/REUTERS

Here, members of the gendarme run to the scene of the hostage taking. 

France Hostage Situation Danmartin-en-goeleChristian Hartmann/REUTERS

The French Special Police Forces brought in helicopters to survey the area.

France Hostage Situation Dammartin-en-goeleChristopher Furlong/Getty Images

Snipers were on the roof.

ParisREUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Additional members of the French intervention gendarme forces flew over the printing press.  

France Hostage SituationChristian Hartmann/REUTERS

All roads into and out of Dammartin-en-Goele were blocked. 

CH Manhunt Multiple CopsREUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A guard stands at attention on a road towards Dammartin-en-Goele.

France Hostage Situation Dammartin-en-goeleDursun Aydemir/ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES


Additionally, the French police evacuated from near the scene of the hostage situation.

French Hostage Situation Dammartin-en-GoeleEric Gaillard/REUTERS

An assault was launched on the building and the brothers were killed. Here French special police forces advance towards the printing press during the final assault on the building. 

France Hostage Dammartin-en-goeleChristian Hartmann/REUTERS

Explosions and gunfire erupted, the suspectrs were killed, and authorities freed the hostage.

Hostage Situation Dannmartin-en-goeleScreenshot/www.youtube.com

The Situation At The Kosher Supermarket

A man thought to be connected to the Charlie Hebdo suspects took at least five hostages at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris. 

France Hostage Taking Eastern ParisScreenshot/ www.youtube.com


The gunman had reportedly told police he would hold the hostages until the police siege on Dammartin-en-Goele was lifted. 

Paris Kosher Supermarket Hostage Situation Youssef Boudlal/REUTERS

Large numbers of police mobilized once the hostage taking incident was announced.

France Hostage Situation Kosher SupermarketDan Kitwood/GETTY IMAGES

French intervention police responded by taking up positions around the supermarket. 

French Hostage Situation Paris Kosher Supermarket Youssef Boudlal/REUTERS

Heavily armed police carried out patrols around the building.

France Hostage Situation Kosher Supermarket Dan Kitwood/GETTY IMAGES

Police stand at attention outside the supermarket. 

France Kosher Supermarket HostageGeoffroy Van der Hasselt/ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES

The police enforced a perimiter around the market. 

France Hostage Situation Kosher SupermarketEric Feferberg/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Here, police forcefully stopped two young people on a scooter who approached the kosher supermarket.   

French Hostage Situation Kosher SupermarketYoussef Boudlal/REUTERS

This was the moment police stormed the supermarket. 

France Hostage Situation Kosher SupermarketHOMAS SAMSON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The suspect was killed and several hostages were freed. Four hostages were also killed.

France Hostage Situation Kosher SupermarketTHOMAS SAMSON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

