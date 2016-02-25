Police detain man who held woman at knifepoint in a London restaurant

A hostage situation in London’s Leicester Square ended when police detained a man who was holding a woman at knifepoint on Wednesday night local time.

Parts of Leicester Square were on lockdown as the situation unfolded in an Italian restaurant, according to several reports on Twitter.

Police appeared to have cordoned off the streets outside Bella Italia restaurant, where the situation reportedly took place.

According to the BBC, a man who claimed to have a knife was holding a woman hostage inside the restaurant. Two other people were reportedly inside.

London police confirmed that the situation was not terrorist-related.

“Officers are on scene and attempting to engage with the man and resolve the situation. This is not terrorist-related,” a Metropolitan Police Service spokesman said, according to ITV.

“Police reportedly negotiating with a man who’s holding a knife to a woman’s throat,” Channel Nine Australia’s Tom Steinfort tweeted.

Numerous photos of police in riot gear began circulating social media shortly after the hostage situation broke out on Wednesday night.

BREAKING: hostage situation unfolding in London’s iconic Leicester Square pic.twitter.com/2PuT6mc6eI

— Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) February 24, 2016

Situation between Leicester Square and Charing Cross Road. Lots of police and people trapped in restaurants. pic.twitter.com/vpsEqc4LKf

— James Robinson (@jamesrobinson) February 24, 2016

Right now in Leicester Square.. apparent hostage situation.. Riot gear too.. pic.twitter.com/a4rk2c4ltz

— Michael Rideout (@MichaelJRideout) February 24, 2016

First night in London and were locked in a restaurant and not allowed to leave because a man has a woman held hostage with a knife, sound

— holly (@holly_bamb) February 24, 2016

13 riot police about to enter Bella Italia @itvnews pic.twitter.com/hwxLOTRyde

— David Scott (@dpa_scott) February 24, 2016

