A woman being held hostage by her boyfriend managed to be rescued after asking for help through the Pizza Hut app

A fast food order saved the day again on Tuesday after a woman in Florida used Pizza Hut’s app to contact 911, WTSP.com reported.

Cheryl Treadway used the comments section of a Pizza Hut order to ask the restaurant to send the police, after she and her children were taken hostage.

The note read: “Please help! Get 911 to me,” according to WTSP.com.

Pizza Hut employees recognised her usual order of a hand-tossed classic pizza, realising the comments were a genuine cry for help.

When police responded to her message, she and her children were quickly released, and the kidnapper — Treadway’s boyfriend, who was armed with a large knife — was arrested, according to WTSP.com. After arguing with her for most of the day, he had taken Treadway’s smartphone from her before accompanying her to pick up her children from school.

Once they returned, Treadway managed to convince her captor to let her order a pizza, and that she needed the Pizza Hut app to do so.

This isn’t the first time the ruse of ordering a pizza to contact the authorities. According to a Reddit post from October, posted by BuzzFeed, a 911 operator received a call from a woman pretending to order a pizza, only to figure out that it was a coded cry for help in the presence of her abusive boyfriend.

The real audio from the call was used by the NFL in a domestic violence awareness ad campaign that ran during this year’s Super Bowl.

