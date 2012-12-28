12 Ways To Host A New Year's Eve Party For Less

Photo: Shutterstock

Three… two… one… The countdown to the New Year is on. How are you going to celebrate? If you want to avoid big crowds, high prices, and dangerous driving, why not host a party at home?It’s easy to spend a ton on New Year’s celebrations. Dinner alone can cost hundreds, and some places charge an entry fee on top of any food or drink you’ll order. But if you’re on a tight budget, not to worry. There are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year without wringing out your wallet.



1. Use free invitations

Save money and paper by sending a digital invitation. Services such as evite.com andpingg.com have a great assortment and guests can RSVP easily online.

2. Use existing or cheap decor

Chances are, your house is already decorated for the holidays. Add a few candles and you’re set. If you don’t have enough, shop the clearance items for things you can use now and next year.

Better yet, make your own decorations: Step outside, pick up a few pine cones, add some glue and glitter: Instant glam!

3. Co-host the party

Team up with a friend to share the cost and the work! You’ll divide the duties, have more friends to celebrate with, and offer the opportunity to meet new people.

4. Create a killer soundtrack

Music is the lifeblood of any party. Take your time and make a great playlist. Unsure of your abilities? You have a friend who’s great at it. Ask them to contribute to the party by bringing it on their iPod.

5. personalised potluck

Have everyone bring a dish that’s special to them. Play a game guessing who brought what, or compile the recipes and stories and make a cookbook to email around later.

6. Dessert buffet

Don’t want to host a big dinner? Have people arrive a little later for a dessert buffet. Satisfy that sweet tooth before you start those New Year’s resolutions.

7. Everything on a stick

Serve all the food on a stick – pickles, chicken, shrimp, beef, fruit, brownies, cake. The possibilities are endless and delicious!

8. Fun with fondue

Have everyone bring a different fondue-type dip to share. Choices can range from different cheese recipes to savory broths.

9. Pin memories, old-style

Hang a string and put photos from last year up with clothes pins. Have your guests bring their favourites too. It’s a great conversation starter.

10. Style swap

Start the New Year in style, with a little help from your friends. Have people bring clothes, jewelry, accessories, or handbags they no longer use and start swapping.

11. Make it a night in for two

Have a significant other? Have a romantic dinner, watch the ball drop on TV, and then, well, I’m sure you can think of a nice way to end the evening…

12. Celebrate New Year’s Day instead

Host your gathering the next day. Brunch, sandwiches, pizza, whatever you fancy can make for a great way to start the New Year with friends and family.

No matter how you choose to ring in the New Year, we at Money Talks News wish you health, wealth, and happiness!

