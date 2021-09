The hospitalization rate among teens who are unvaccinated is 10 times higher than teens who are vaccinated, new CDC data shows

A nurse gives a 13-year-old a shot of the vaccine at a vaccination clinic at Health First Medical Centre. On May 12, 2021, the CDC approved the use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in 12 through 15-year-old adolescents. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate among unvaccinated teens was 10 times higher than fully vaccinated teens.

The new data was released Friday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The report said the data indicates vaccines “were highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illness in this age group.”

The coronavirus vaccines have again shown to be highly effective at preventing people from being hospitalized, this time among teens.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate among unvaccinated adolescents was about 10 times higher than adolescents who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Among adolescents aged 12-17 years, the only pediatric age group for whom a COVID-19 vaccine is currently approved, hospitalization rates were approximately 10 times higher in unvaccinated compared with fully vaccinated adolescents,” said the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which was released on Friday.

The statistic indicates that the available coronavirus vaccines in the US “were highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illness in this age group during a period” when the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus “predominated,” the report said.

The FDA hasn’t yet approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, but emergency authorization for children in that age group could come by winter, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has previously said.

The report stressed the importance of COVID-19 health and safety measures when dealing with young children.

“Implementation of preventive measures to reduce transmission and severe outcomes in children is critical, including vaccination of eligible persons, universal mask wearing in schools, recommended mask wearing by persons aged ≥2 years in other indoor public spaces and child care centers, and quarantining as recommended after exposure to persons with COVID-19,” the report said.

Speaking during a White House coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “What is clear from these data is community-level vaccination coverage protects our children. As the number of COVID-19 cases increase in the community, the number of children getting sick, presenting to the emergency room, and being admitted to the hospital will also increase.”

“We must continue to vaccinate all of those who are eligible to protect our younger children from disease,” she added.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.