An ER nurse told us she was exposed to the coronavirus and has symptoms but still can't get tested, and it highlights both America's crippling inequality and its broken healthcare system

Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP One LA-area nurse said she can’t get a coronavirus test from her hospital — despite showing symptoms.

Since the coronavirus outbreak reached the US, over a dozen nurses nationwide told Business Insider their hospitals still don’t have a clear process to protect them or their patients.

Nurses who have treated coronavirus patients and developed symptoms cannot get tests.

One hospital in California told a symptomatic nurse she did not qualify for a coronavirus test, despite coming into direct contact with a positive patient.

Testing across the US has been messy and inconsistent due to delays from the federal government in approving and delivering materials.

On Monday, March 16, an emergency room nurse in the Los Angeles area developed symptoms of what she thought to be a sinus infection. She went to her shift the next day and learned from other nurses that a patient of hers had contracted the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, first spread from China beginning in late December and has infected over 250,000 people in at least 163 countries as of March 20. In the US, at least 213 people have died from the coronavirus.

The nurse immediately called the hospital’s employee coronavirus hotline asking for a test – but her hospital denied her one, claiming she did not fit the requirement of employees eligible to get testing.

In conversations with more than a dozen nurses across the country, Business Insider has learned that hospitals haven’t provided the nurses who are treating actual coronavirus patients with enough tests – even if they feel symptomatic or came into contact with COVID-19 patients.

These nurses shared the frustration they have felt over the lack of direction and preparation on the part of both hospitals and the government regarding how to handle the novel coronavirus outbreak. As hospitals deal with a shortage of protective equipment like masks and gowns, the nurses who spend more time on patient bedsides than other healthcare workers worry they are more susceptible to the disease, and won’t even be able to get the proper testing.

Nurses are describing a situation where they cannot get a clear response on how to get tested for coronavirus – even if they feel sick.

Immediately upon finding out she came into contact with coronavirus, the LA-area nurse, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing her job, was asked two questions to determine if she needed a test: had she come into direct contact with the positively tested patient, and was she wearing proper protective masks and gowns?

The nurse said she couldn’t give the hospital an answer as to whether she had worn the right equipment, because the rules on what masks to wear – either airborne particle-resistant N95 mask, surgical masks, or surgical masks with goggles – had changed every day. Amid the nationwide shortage of equipment, nurses have told Business Insider that they are being asked to break regular protocol and wear just one mask a day.

Lauren A. Little/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images Nurses Kimberly Weigand, Kristen Gaumer and Debbie Jessell man the Drive Up Testing tent Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph in Bern Township, Pa.

The hospital decided that the nurse did not qualify for a test, and told her either to go into 14-day quarantine or to find a test at another hospital. The LA nurse, currently in quarantine, said she does not know if she’s getting paid during this time off.

Similarly, one nurse practitioner in the Southeast told Business Insider that she feared she had coronavirus after coming into contact with a presumptive-positive patient and developing mild symptoms.

The NP decided to self-isolate to protect her patients and her three-month-old granddaughter. But her employer accused her of overreacting and being “hysterical,” and reprimanded her for taking time off.

The nurse practitioner also revealed she had to pay $US260 to take her own COVID-19 test. She said maybe her insurance will eventually reimburse her for the cost.

“[My boss] didn’t threaten my job, but I think he was more worried about how to handle the situation moving forward because we’ve been asking for a protocol for weeks and [we’re] not being given anything in preparation,” the NP told Business Insider.

Nurses across the country said their hospitals have lacked a clear plan on how to care for COVID-19 patients, and how to protect healthcare workers from the disease.

Without properly protecting nurses from the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals risk short-staffing the nursing workforce. One nurse in Seattle said she has been working extra shifts and overtime to care for the 10 to 15 coronavirus-positive patients in ICU. The nurse said her hospital did not prepare for the influx of patients, and she was worried that soon one nurse will have to care for two patients at once.

“Our hospital has been far behind the curve both in preparing and telling staff how to be prepared,” she told Business Insider, and that the “staff is feeling very frustrated at the lack of adequate communication.”

Unlike other countries dealing with the coronavirus, testing in the US has been messy and inconsistent – and seems to favour the wealthy.

Part of the reason why American nurses and other civilians have struggled to get tested for coronavirus comes from a nationwide shortage in testing materials.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

On the federal level, the Food and Drug Administration and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention delayed giving states working tests, resulting in nationwide shortages of the chemicals that are critical for running the tests.

As a result, the US fell behind every other developed nation in the rate of tests performed per capita.

But wealthy people – such as Kris Jenner, NBA players, and Idris Elba – bypassed the CDC backlog by using private labs to facilitate the coronavirus tests. Business Insider’s Taylor Rogers reported that wealthy people have hired concierge doctors to collect nasal swabs and blood samples in their homes to send out to private labs for testing.

Without getting tested, nurses and other healthcare providers face the greatest risk in contracting the coronavirus. In China, the virus infected 3,300 healthcare workers. In Italy, The Daily Beast reported that healthcare workers represent about 8% of all cases of coronavirus.

“I’ve heard all over the US we’re not testing, we’re not doing as much as we should,” the LA nurse said. “I’m pretty realistic,” she continued, adding that she probably won’t get access to a test, “just like everyone else, except for celebrities.”

